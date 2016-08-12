Defending AA Champion Bozeman Opens Camp - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Defending AA Champion Bozeman Opens Camp

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -
The Bozeman Hawks soared to a state AA title last season, but with the loss of 13 starters from that championship team, along with a new head coach, the Hawks have plenty of questions to answer ahead of the 2016 season.
Levi Wesche officially took the reins as the Hawks new head coach as Bozeman opened their fall football camp Friday morning.
After serving as a long time assistant and offensive coordinator under former coach Troy Purcell, Wesche says he has no plans to change the system that brought the Hawks three state titles in the last six years.
Wesche and quarterback Callahan O'Reilly say there's pressure for the Hawks to fly high once again, but that comes from their own expectations.
"Any pressure that comes from expectations is on ourselves," said Wesche. "As far as being defending champs, last year is last year, that's done. We're on to this year and making this team as great as we can. Honestly, we're not even going to talk about last year. Last year doesn't matter. We're going to talk about this year."
"Of course there's pressure on us always," said O'Reilly. "Especially being the quarterback out there, we always have to do everything right and everyone's watching you. With practice it gets easier and you really understand it's just once you get out there, you just got to have fun, and you don't have to think about the pressure as much."

  • High School SportsMore>>

  • Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Big Sky's Paisley Ivanovitch

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-03-21 15:51:40 GMT

    Paisley Ivanovitch is used to representing her school on the course. The Missoula native runs cross country and track for Big Sky, and loves to push herself to get that next Personal Time Record. “During it, you're like ‘I’m dying, this is going to kill me, I’m done.’ And then afterwords, you are like ‘this is the best, I want to do that again.’” 

    Paisley Ivanovitch is used to representing her school on the course. The Missoula native runs cross country and track for Big Sky, and loves to push herself to get that next Personal Time Record. “During it, you're like ‘I’m dying, this is going to kill me, I’m done.’ And then afterwords, you are like ‘this is the best, I want to do that again.’” 

  • State Tournament Roundup: Class AA, Class A

    Friday, March 9 2018 12:48 AM EST2018-03-09 05:48:01 GMT

    State tournaments around the state of Montana began today, and the Class AA and Class A saw some incredible finishes, three pointers, and defending champs fall. Here is Ben Wineman walking you through the highlights of the day.

    State tournaments around the state of Montana began today, and the Class AA and Class A saw some incredible finishes, three pointers, and defending champs fall. Here is Ben Wineman walking you through the highlights of the day.

  • State Tournament Roundup: Class B, Class C

    State Tournament Roundup: Class B, Class C

    Friday, March 9 2018 12:47 AM EST2018-03-09 05:47:32 GMT

    Class B and Class C State Tournaments began in Missoula and Butte today. Our Ben Wineman and Kempson Cross get you caught up on all action from Dalhberg Arena and the Butte Civic Center.

    Class B and Class C State Tournaments began in Missoula and Butte today. Our Ben Wineman and Kempson Cross get you caught up on all action from Dalhberg Arena and the Butte Civic Center.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.