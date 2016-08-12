Defending AA Champion Bozeman Opens Camp

The Bozeman Hawks soared to a state AA title last season, but with the loss of 13 starters from that championship team, along with a new head coach, the Hawks have plenty of questions to answer ahead of the 2016 season.

Levi Wesche officially took the reins as the Hawks new head coach as Bozeman opened their fall football camp Friday morning.

After serving as a long time assistant and offensive coordinator under former coach Troy Purcell, Wesche says he has no plans to change the system that brought the Hawks three state titles in the last six years.

Wesche and quarterback Callahan O'Reilly say there's pressure for the Hawks to fly high once again, but that comes from their own expectations.

"Any pressure that comes from expectations is on ourselves," said Wesche. "As far as being defending champs, last year is last year, that's done. We're on to this year and making this team as great as we can. Honestly, we're not even going to talk about last year. Last year doesn't matter. We're going to talk about this year."

"Of course there's pressure on us always," said O'Reilly. "Especially being the quarterback out there, we always have to do everything right and everyone's watching you. With practice it gets easier and you really understand it's just once you get out there, you just got to have fun, and you don't have to think about the pressure as much."