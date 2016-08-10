Cats Putting Defense Together - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Cats Putting Defense Together

BOZEMAN -
The Montana State Bobcats took to the field once again for their fifth practice of fall camp. The Cats donned full pads for the first time and while the team didn't do a ton live work, they did take the time to install more of their new defense.
The Cats started their day by working on some of their new alignments before joining the rest of the team for stretching. 
Head Coach Jeff Choate praised the squad's effort for the day, but says the team will need to clear things up before their first scrimmage this weekend.
"A lot of new install on defense," said Choate. "There was some things today, first time we've put those calls in. We walked through it a bunch but that's not the same as doing it, and then you start mixing and matching personnel. Some brains spinning a little bit today so it'll be good to see us get through tomorrow morning."
The players agreed with their coach's assessment, saying the new install was a lot to take in, and it'll take repetition and studying to get it down.
"Putting in four or five coverages a day, it's just so much," said Safety Bryson McCabe. "Getting in the books, getting the younger guys out there getting reps. Even us older guys need to keep picking the coach's brain."
"There's a lot, actually," said Defensive End Tyrone Fa'anono. "I don't feel like we're there yet, but we'll get there. Everybody's doing their thing trying to get in the books and stuff, so we'll be good."
The Cats will now practice three times in two days ahead of their first scrimmage of the year on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. That scrimmage is closed to both the public and the media.

