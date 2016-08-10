Search underway for Reserve st. car chase suspect (Updated)

Police have not located the suspect yet. They're still waiting on a warrant.

The suspect has been identified as a male, about 6-foot, in a blue hat, blue jeans and a light blue shirt.

Bassett says the car involved in the pursuit is not registered to the suspect.

Until police and deputies have a warrant they can't get into the vehicle.

A search is underway for the driver of a vehicle who fled a traffic stop on Reserve St. and Mullan, then took off on foot, says Brenda Bassett with the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

Bassett says law enforcement is setting up a perimeter at 3rd st. and Tower st. where the driver, described as a white male, ditched the car and took off on foot.

The K9 unit is being brought in to search for the suspect. The passenger, who has not been identified as male or female, was questioned by law enforcement.

Reporting: Joshua Robinson

An earlier posting said the suspect held the driver at gun point, but the deputy was the one who actually did this.