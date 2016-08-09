Cats Strong at Running Back - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Cats Strong at Running Back

BOZEMAN -
Practice number four is officially in the books for the Montana State Bobcats. Now the Cats offense features a ton of new faces this season but the running back position features two wily vets who are ready to make an impact in their senior season.
Chad Newell and Gunnar Brekke led the Cats running attack last season, and while the team is elated to return their production, it's their leadership on and off the field that has their head coach beaming.
"I think those guys, they don't talk about it," said Head Coach Jeff Choate. "They live it every day. Gunnar and Chad are tremendous people and tremendous leaders and they're both very good football players."
The duo, hailing from the Treasure State, are helping pave the way for future Cats, by showing the younger backs the right way to go about business.
"It's reassuring, and I think the best part is because we have two freshmen here and so those guys do a lot of things right," said Running Backs Coach Michael Pitre. "So those freshmen have the opportunity to see those guys doing things right. So that's going to be able to build upon the tradition that's been at Montana State before I've gotten here."
Newell said his leadership philosophy is simple, show others how things are done and let them know when they're doing it right.
"Lead by example, make sure our voices are heard when things are going well," said Newell. "We do positive things, encourage positive things, and really congratulate guys for succeeding out here on the practice field."
The Cats return to the practice field Wednesday morning. They will don full pads for the first time this fall.

