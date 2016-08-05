Two additional homes found burned in Roaring Lion Fire, total now 16

As crews worked to contain the Roaring Lion Fire, the discovery of two more burned houses was made, bringing the total to 16.

Undersheriff Steve Holton reported that an additional two homes were lost to the Roaring Lion Fire on Sunday. These structures were identified after crews were able to clear access to them.

As previously reported: Holton stated that an additional 49 outbuildings and non-residential structures were damaged by the Roaring Lion Fire.

Despite the newly discovered damage, evacuation restrictions are about to change drastically, again.

Effective this evening at 6 p.m., the west end of Roaring Lion Road will be moved back to a Stage One Alert and Warning Status. This will include Moraine Drive, Judd Creek Hollow, and Springhill Road.

Holton reminded people that a Stage One Alert indicates that there is still a probability of the need to evacuate, and they should be aware of hazards on private property that have not been mitigated.

Roaring Lion Road is open to residential traffic only west of Westside Road. Residential permits can be obtained at the roadblock, or at the Roaring Lion Fire Incident Command Post at Hamilton High School, room 107.

The Stage 2 Evacuation Area south of North Gold Creek and west of Hwy 93 remains in effect south to Hayes Creek. Lost Horse Road remains in a Stage 1 Warning status.

The evacuation areas are being assessed several times a day. Information regarding evacuation areas can be found on the Ravalli County Sheriff's app for mobile phones or Facebook page, or by calling the Ravalli County Emergency Operations Center at 406-375-6650.

Information on the Roaring Lion Fire can be obtained from Greg Poncin's Type 1 Northern Rockies Incident Management team at 406-241-4338 or 406-363-0484, or on Inciweb. The Inciweb link is available from the Sheriff's mobile app.

After strong progress on the August 3 and 4, winds have picked back up today with the threat of lightening over the weekend. Wind and heat have been a mitigating factor in fire growth over the past week.