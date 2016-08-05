Two additional homes found burned in Roaring Lion Fire, total no - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Two additional homes found burned in Roaring Lion Fire, total now 16

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Mike Daniels Photo: Mike Daniels
HAMILTON -

As crews worked to contain the Roaring Lion Fire, the discovery of two more burned houses was made, bringing the total to 16.

Undersheriff Steve Holton reported that an additional two homes were lost to the Roaring Lion Fire on Sunday. These structures were identified after crews were able to clear access to them.

As previously reported: Holton stated that an additional 49 outbuildings and non-residential structures were damaged by the Roaring Lion Fire.  

Despite the newly discovered damage, evacuation restrictions are about to change drastically, again. 

Effective this evening at  6 p.m., the west end of Roaring Lion Road will be moved back to a Stage One Alert and Warning Status. This will include Moraine Drive, Judd Creek Hollow, and Springhill Road.  

Holton reminded people that a Stage One Alert indicates that there is still a probability of the need to evacuate, and they should be aware of hazards on private property that have not been mitigated.  

Roaring Lion Road is open to residential traffic only west of Westside Road. Residential permits can be obtained at the roadblock, or at the Roaring Lion Fire Incident Command Post at Hamilton High School, room 107.  

The Stage 2 Evacuation Area south of North Gold Creek and west of Hwy 93 remains in effect south to Hayes Creek. Lost Horse Road remains in a Stage 1 Warning status.

The evacuation areas are being assessed several times a day. Information regarding evacuation areas can be found on the Ravalli County Sheriff's app for mobile phones or Facebook page, or by calling the Ravalli County Emergency Operations Center at 406-375-6650.

Information on the Roaring Lion Fire can be obtained from Greg Poncin's Type 1 Northern Rockies Incident Management team at 406-241-4338 or 406-363-0484, or on Inciweb. The Inciweb link is available from the Sheriff's mobile app.

After strong progress on the August 3 and 4, winds have picked back up today with the threat of lightening over the weekend. Wind and heat have been a mitigating factor in fire growth over the past week.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Autopsy released for couple allegedly killed by their son

    Autopsy released for couple allegedly killed by their son

    Thursday, March 22 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-03-22 17:48:52 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-03-22 17:48:52 GMT

    Police have released the preliminary autopsy results in the homicide of a Helena couple. Their son is currently charged with the crime. Police are also seeking an additional person of interest in the case.

    Police have released the preliminary autopsy results in the homicide of a Helena couple. Their son is currently charged with the crime. Police are also seeking an additional person of interest in the case.

  • Coeur d'Alene High School classes canceled after principal dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

    Coeur d'Alene High School classes canceled after principal dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-03-21 23:05:03 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district. In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district. In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

  • Missing toddler found hiding behind Crock Pot

    Missing toddler found hiding behind Crock Pot

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:22 AM EDT2018-03-22 15:22:50 GMT

    MANHATTAN- A father is thankful for the community's response when his daughter went missing. 

    MANHATTAN- A father is thankful for the community's response when his daughter went missing. 

  • Name released of Missoula woman found beaten

    Name released of Missoula woman found beaten

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:50 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:50:35 GMT

    MISSOULA- Police have identified a woman who was found badly beaten and died of her injuries earlier in March. Police say a jogger found Susan Wood, 47, lying in the middle of Coal Mine Road on the Northside on Sat., March 3, at 8:30 PM. She was taken to a hospital, and died on March 16 from blunt force trauma to the head. 

    MISSOULA- Police have identified a woman who was found badly beaten and died of her injuries earlier in March. Police say a jogger found Susan Wood, 47, lying in the middle of Coal Mine Road on the Northside on Sat., March 3, at 8:30 PM. She was taken to a hospital, and died on March 16 from blunt force trauma to the head. 

  • UPDATE: 3-year-old found

    UPDATE: 3-year-old found

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 7:54 PM EDT2018-03-21 23:54:20 GMT

    MANHATTAN- Authorities are asking for help finding a missing 3-year-old child. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says the girl's name is Logan and went missing in the area of Fifth Street in Manhattan. She's described as wearing a white shirt with a green dinosaur, jeans and no shoes. She has brown hair. Call 911 if you see her.

    MANHATTAN- Authorities are asking for help finding a missing 3-year-old child. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says the girl's name is Logan and went missing in the area of Fifth Street in Manhattan. She's described as wearing a white shirt with a green dinosaur, jeans and no shoes. She has brown hair. Call 911 if you see her.

  • Dead infant found in crawl space of Pennsylvania home, parents charged

    Dead infant found in crawl space of Pennsylvania home, parents charged

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 3:53 PM EDT2018-03-21 19:53:38 GMT

    SINKING SPRING, Pa. - A Pennsylvania couple is facing criminal charges after police found the body of an infant believed to be their 6-month-old daughter in a crawl space at their apartment. Police went to their apartment complex in Springfield Township late Monday on a tip from a relative who had heard stories from the father about the couple's child having died. 

    SINKING SPRING, Pa. - A Pennsylvania couple is facing criminal charges after police found the body of an infant believed to be their 6-month-old daughter in a crawl space at their apartment. Police went to their apartment complex in Springfield Township late Monday on a tip from a relative who had heard stories from the father about the couple's child having died. 

  • MSU student raising money to help African village

    MSU student raising money to help African village

    Thursday, March 22 2018 10:39 AM EDT2018-03-22 14:39:35 GMT

    One MSU student is taking it upon himself to help children in Africa and he needs your help in raising money.

    One MSU student is taking it upon himself to help children in Africa and he needs your help in raising money.

  • Missoula pet owners react to accidental dog poisoning

    Missoula pet owners react to accidental dog poisoning

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:45 PM EDT2018-03-21 20:45:47 GMT

    Missoula dog owners are keeping a close eye on their pets after a dog reportedly got into a packet of rat poison on a popular walking trail.

    Missoula dog owners are keeping a close eye on their pets after a dog reportedly got into a packet of rat poison on a popular walking trail.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.