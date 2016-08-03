Bozeman's Garland Leads State Senior Tournament

Wednesday marked day two of the Montana State Senior Golf Tournament in Bozeman.

Leading the way after day one was Bozeman's own Ron Garland who posted a five under 65 on the opening day.

"So yesterday was one of the best rounds I've ever played in my life," said Garland. "I hit all 18 greens and I cant remember the last time I've done that, even in a casual round, much less in a tournament round."

Day two wasn't as kind to most competitors as wind and other factors brought scores back up a little, including Garland who shot an even par 71.

"The wind was a factor," Garland said. "These greens are a little slower than yesterday. They're both in very good condition."

Defending and two time champ Cal Stacey from Billings says he was hoping for a repeat, but that his play this week hasn't been up to par.

"Playing hard, just making a lot of mistakes and the scores are going up," Stacey said. "Got one more day. I'm really going to try and shoot a good round out at Riverside, but it's been tough."

Tomorrow's championship round takes place at Riverside Country Club, a course Garland is quite familiar with.

"The key will be hitting it in the fairway there, because if you do, you're going to have some relatively short approach shots," said Garland.