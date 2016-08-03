Bozeman's Garland Leads State Senior Tournament - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bozeman's Garland Leads State Senior Tournament

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -
Wednesday marked day two of the Montana State Senior Golf Tournament in Bozeman.
Leading the way after day one was Bozeman's own Ron Garland who posted a five under 65 on the opening day.
"So yesterday was one of the best rounds I've ever played in my life," said Garland. "I hit all 18 greens and I cant remember the last time I've done that, even in a casual round, much less in a tournament round."
Day two wasn't as kind to most competitors as wind and other factors brought scores back up a little, including Garland who shot an even par 71.
"The wind was a factor," Garland said. "These greens are a little slower than yesterday. They're both in very good condition."
Defending and two time champ Cal Stacey from Billings says he was hoping for a repeat, but that his play this week hasn't been up to par.
"Playing hard, just making a lot of mistakes and the scores are going up," Stacey said. "Got one more day. I'm really going to try and shoot a good round out at Riverside, but it's been tough."
Tomorrow's championship round takes place at Riverside Country Club, a course Garland is quite familiar with.
"The key will be hitting it in the fairway there, because if you do, you're going to have some relatively short approach shots," said Garland.

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Luke Willson signs with Detroit Lions

    Luke Willson signs with Detroit Lions

    Photo: Seattle SeahawksPhoto: Seattle Seahawks

    Willson, a fifth-round pick in the 2013 draft, appeared in 72 games over five seasons, catching 89 passes for 1,129 yards and 11 touchdowns.

    Willson, a fifth-round pick in the 2013 draft, appeared in 72 games over five seasons, catching 89 passes for 1,129 yards and 11 touchdowns.

  • Anderson-Dolan and Smith named First Team All-Stars

    Anderson-Dolan and Smith named First Team All-Stars

    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs
    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs

    Spokane Chiefs Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Ty Smith were each named 2017-18 Western Conference First Team All-Stars.

    Spokane Chiefs Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Ty Smith were each named 2017-18 Western Conference First Team All-Stars.

  • Chiefs drop home finale to Americans, 2-1

    Chiefs drop home finale to Americans, 2-1

    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs
    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs

    The Spokane Chiefs dropped their fourth game in a row in their regular season home finale on Friday night, 2-1 to the visiting Tri-City Americans.

    The Spokane Chiefs dropped their fourth game in a row in their regular season home finale on Friday night, 2-1 to the visiting Tri-City Americans.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.