Over 7,000 acres taken by the Roaring Lion Fire

Overnight the Roaring Lion Fire has consumed more land, growing to 7,100 acres. With 14 homes lost early this week, 50 structures (outbuildings) have been destroyed.

Forcing highway closures, cutting off access to Bitterroot fishing and creating evacuation orders the battle against the Roaring Lion Fire continues today with 500 personnel working to contain it.

Moderate fire activity is expected.

Last night crews work around the clock as the southeastern perimeter of the fire burned actively in the War (Gold) Creek drainage towards Camas Creek.

Hotshot crews built handlines and reinforced existing lines as the dozer put in a containment line around areas of concern. The country task force provided support as well as patrolled the nearby subdivisions.

Winds pushed the fire down drainage to the east, while the southeast portion of the fire showed the most growth. Other areas are spreading at a slower rate.

As for the north end: crews continued to build line, improve existing line and protect homes at the mouth of Sawtooth Canyon and Downing Mountain. On the east and southern sides resources are mopping up around structures, improving lines, gridding outside of the fire area for any spot fires and working on a contingency line to the south towards the Observation Point fire.

Today's plan is to keep the fire south of Owings Creek, north of Camas Creek and west of Hwy. 93.

Residents are urged to prepare for changing evacuations orders issued by the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office. Structure protection remains a high priority and crews remain mobile to respond to spot fires. Approximately 850 homes are currently evacuated.

Today's plan is for firefighters to reinforce dozer and handlines put in on the north, east, and south side of the fire yesterday. They will also be extinguishing hotspots near buildings in the area and providing structure protection.

Less fire activity is expected due to cooler temperatures and higher humidity associated with a cold front passing the area. West winds are expected again today transitioning to northwest. Winds are predicted to manifest this morning and become a steady 15 mph with gusts to 25. Fire intensities and rates of spread are expected to be less than yesterdays but still moderate in nature.

Fire Restrictions: Ravalli County closed the Burn Permit System prohibiting open burning (Resolution No. 3413).

Closures: Area closures remain in effect for the Lost Horse drainage from the junction of Lost Horse Rd. and Lick Creek Rd. west to the Idaho-Montana border, including Twin Lakes, Schumaker Campground and Bear Creek Pass Trailhead, and from Lake Como north to Camas Creek. LAKE COMO IS OPEN. Hwy 93 was closed overnight for five hours due to heavy smoke and limited visibility. Hwy 93 is currently open; please use caution as visibility may be poor.

Special Notices: Flying unmanned aircraft systems or drones, are not permitted to fly in the fire areas where temporary flight restrictions are in place. Fire managers must suspend aerial firefighting until the drones leave the area (if you fly we can’t!).

Cooperating Agencies Montana DNRC, NW Energy, Red Cross, Montana DOT and Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks.