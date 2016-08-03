Over 7,000 acres taken by the Roaring Lion Fire - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Over 7,000 acres taken by the Roaring Lion Fire

Posted: Updated:

Overnight the Roaring Lion Fire has consumed more land, growing to 7,100 acres. With 14 homes lost early this week, 50 structures (outbuildings) have been destroyed.

Forcing highway closures, cutting off access to Bitterroot fishing and creating evacuation orders the battle against the Roaring Lion Fire continues today with 500 personnel working to contain it. 

Moderate fire activity is expected.

Last night crews work around the clock as the southeastern perimeter of the fire burned actively in the War (Gold) Creek drainage towards Camas Creek. 

Hotshot crews built handlines and reinforced existing lines as the dozer put in a containment line around areas of concern. The country task force provided support as well as patrolled the nearby subdivisions. 

Winds pushed the fire down drainage to the east, while the southeast portion of the fire showed the most growth. Other areas are spreading at a slower rate.

As for the north end: crews continued to build line, improve existing line and protect homes at the mouth of Sawtooth Canyon and Downing Mountain. On the east and southern sides resources are mopping up around structures, improving lines, gridding outside of the fire area for any spot fires and working on a contingency line to the south towards the Observation Point fire. 

Today's plan is to keep the fire south of Owings Creek, north of Camas Creek and west of Hwy. 93.

Residents are urged to prepare for changing evacuations orders issued by the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office. Structure protection remains a high priority and crews remain mobile to respond to spot fires. Approximately 850 homes are currently evacuated.

Today's plan is for firefighters to reinforce dozer and handlines put in on the north, east, and south side of the fire yesterday.  They will also be extinguishing hotspots near buildings in the area and providing structure protection.

Less fire activity is expected due to cooler temperatures and higher humidity associated with a cold front passing the area. West winds are expected again today transitioning to northwest. Winds are predicted to manifest this morning and become a steady 15 mph with gusts to 25. Fire intensities and rates of spread are expected to be less than yesterdays but still moderate in nature.

--------------------------------------------------

Fire Restrictions: Ravalli County closed the Burn Permit System prohibiting open burning (Resolution No. 3413).

Closures: Area closures remain in effect for the Lost Horse drainage from the junction of Lost Horse Rd. and Lick Creek Rd. west to the Idaho-Montana border, including Twin Lakes, Schumaker Campground and Bear Creek Pass Trailhead, and from Lake Como north to Camas Creek. LAKE COMO IS OPEN. Hwy 93 was closed overnight for five hours due to heavy smoke and limited visibility. Hwy 93 is currently open; please use caution as visibility may be poor.

Special Notices: Flying unmanned aircraft systems or drones, are not permitted to fly in the fire areas where temporary flight restrictions are in place. Fire managers must suspend aerial firefighting until the drones leave the area (if you fly we can’t!).

Cooperating Agencies Montana DNRC, NW Energy, Red Cross, Montana DOT and Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Autopsy released for couple allegedly killed by their son

    Autopsy released for couple allegedly killed by their son

    Thursday, March 22 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-03-22 17:48:52 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-03-22 17:48:52 GMT

    Police have released the preliminary autopsy results in the homicide of a Helena couple. Their son is currently charged with the crime. Police are also seeking an additional person of interest in the case.

    Police have released the preliminary autopsy results in the homicide of a Helena couple. Their son is currently charged with the crime. Police are also seeking an additional person of interest in the case.

  • Coeur d'Alene High School classes canceled after principal dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

    Coeur d'Alene High School classes canceled after principal dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-03-21 23:05:03 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district. In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district. In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

  • Missing toddler found hiding behind Crock Pot

    Missing toddler found hiding behind Crock Pot

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:22 AM EDT2018-03-22 15:22:50 GMT

    MANHATTAN- A father is thankful for the community's response when his daughter went missing. 

    MANHATTAN- A father is thankful for the community's response when his daughter went missing. 

  • Name released of Missoula woman found beaten

    Name released of Missoula woman found beaten

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:50 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:50:35 GMT

    MISSOULA- Police have identified a woman who was found badly beaten and died of her injuries earlier in March. Police say a jogger found Susan Wood, 47, lying in the middle of Coal Mine Road on the Northside on Sat., March 3, at 8:30 PM. She was taken to a hospital, and died on March 16 from blunt force trauma to the head. 

    MISSOULA- Police have identified a woman who was found badly beaten and died of her injuries earlier in March. Police say a jogger found Susan Wood, 47, lying in the middle of Coal Mine Road on the Northside on Sat., March 3, at 8:30 PM. She was taken to a hospital, and died on March 16 from blunt force trauma to the head. 

  • UPDATE: 3-year-old found

    UPDATE: 3-year-old found

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 7:54 PM EDT2018-03-21 23:54:20 GMT

    MANHATTAN- Authorities are asking for help finding a missing 3-year-old child. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says the girl's name is Logan and went missing in the area of Fifth Street in Manhattan. She's described as wearing a white shirt with a green dinosaur, jeans and no shoes. She has brown hair. Call 911 if you see her.

    MANHATTAN- Authorities are asking for help finding a missing 3-year-old child. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says the girl's name is Logan and went missing in the area of Fifth Street in Manhattan. She's described as wearing a white shirt with a green dinosaur, jeans and no shoes. She has brown hair. Call 911 if you see her.

  • Dead infant found in crawl space of Pennsylvania home, parents charged

    Dead infant found in crawl space of Pennsylvania home, parents charged

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 3:53 PM EDT2018-03-21 19:53:38 GMT

    SINKING SPRING, Pa. - A Pennsylvania couple is facing criminal charges after police found the body of an infant believed to be their 6-month-old daughter in a crawl space at their apartment. Police went to their apartment complex in Springfield Township late Monday on a tip from a relative who had heard stories from the father about the couple's child having died. 

    SINKING SPRING, Pa. - A Pennsylvania couple is facing criminal charges after police found the body of an infant believed to be their 6-month-old daughter in a crawl space at their apartment. Police went to their apartment complex in Springfield Township late Monday on a tip from a relative who had heard stories from the father about the couple's child having died. 

  • MSU student raising money to help African village

    MSU student raising money to help African village

    Thursday, March 22 2018 10:39 AM EDT2018-03-22 14:39:35 GMT

    One MSU student is taking it upon himself to help children in Africa and he needs your help in raising money.

    One MSU student is taking it upon himself to help children in Africa and he needs your help in raising money.

  • Missoula pet owners react to accidental dog poisoning

    Missoula pet owners react to accidental dog poisoning

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:45 PM EDT2018-03-21 20:45:47 GMT

    Missoula dog owners are keeping a close eye on their pets after a dog reportedly got into a packet of rat poison on a popular walking trail.

    Missoula dog owners are keeping a close eye on their pets after a dog reportedly got into a packet of rat poison on a popular walking trail.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.