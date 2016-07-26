Miniature Bull Riding Growing in Popularity

Kids across the state of Montana are being introduced to the sport of rodeo and more specifically bull riding thanks to programs like the Wicked Spur Mini Buckers.

Kids from ages seven to fourteen are given the opportunity to learn the sport of bull riding on miniature bulls that are matched to their rider's age and skill level.

Scott Owens and his wife have run wicked spur for two years now and Owens said one of the primary goals of the program is get kids involved in the sport.

"Our deal is just to introduce them in to rodeo, period, said Owens. "Kids that might not have ever had the opportunity to do something, we're trying to open a door and let all kids. They don't have to have a rodeo background or nothing."

While the bulls may be smaller, miniature bull riding is treated exactly the same as traditional bull riding, with the goal being an eight second ride.

"It's all the same," said Owens. "They go by the same rules, they have to do everything the same. We're trying to build a good program to get kids into it and make them enjoy it, so they can make the next step up to these NRA rodeos and pro rodeos."

Owens says the reason he and his wife put on the series is make sure rodeo lives on for future generations.

"One reason I do what I do is because the numbers have dropped so much," said Owens. "I hate to see rodeo gone, so I'm trying to get kids more involved...It's a lot more work than we thought it was going to be. It's just to do it for the kids, and not just my kid in general, but all kids that want to try this sport."