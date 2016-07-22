Ben Wineman tests horse-riding air bag vest

Helena hosted Great Falls at the Helena Ice Arena on Saturday for game two of a best-of-three NA3HL Frontier Division Semifinal playoff series.
One Canadian man has been arrested in connection to a crash that killed a 72-year-old man in Great Falls on April 15th.
The 2013 West graduate was coming off his first championship in the Great American Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb, and was selected for the first ever field in the X Games snow hillclimb.
In the first ever X Games snow hillclimb, Austin Cardwell made Billings proud.
Willson, a fifth-round pick in the 2013 draft, appeared in 72 games over five seasons, catching 89 passes for 1,129 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Spokane Chiefs Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Ty Smith were each named 2017-18 Western Conference First Team All-Stars.
The Spokane Chiefs dropped their fourth game in a row in their regular season home finale on Friday night, 2-1 to the visiting Tri-City Americans.
The Thunderbirds responded in force with three more unanswered goals, taking the final 6-3 lead into the second intermission.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs came out on the losing end of a tightly contested battle Saturday night, falling 6-5 in a shootout in front of a sell out crowd at Spokane Arena. Both teams traded scoring chances early before Jake McGrew broke through the Giants' defense and cashed in for an unassisted goal on a backhanded shot at 11:43 to put the Chiefs ahead 1-0. Vancouver's Aidan Barfoot responded at 12:16 to tie things up before Spokane struck again, ...
In his seven seasons in Seattle, Sherman compiled 32 interceptions and 99 passes defensed, both NFL highs since 2011.
Manager Scott Servais said Ichiro will likely work out with the team for the the next three to four days before getting into Cactus League action.
Bennett is one of just eight defensive lineman to make each of the last three Pro Bowls and has had at least five sacks in each of his last six seasons.
Smith, a 2018 NHL Entry Draft top prospect who was the first overall pick in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft, piled up two goals and five assists, breaking a 32-year-old record.
