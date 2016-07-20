Hometown Proud: Big Sky Country Fair

There's nothing quite like the sights and sounds of a fair and oh man, did we experience them. From bison burgers to live stock to the spinning of rides the ABC FOX Montana team set up in the middle of Big Sky Country State Fair.
Check out the LIVE show above and let us know what your favorite part of the fair is!
