If you love the camaraderie of team sports, the thrill of a running clock, and the challenge of a good brain teaser, then Escape Room Montana may be an experience to get in to...and out of.

Escape Room Montana in Belgrade opened a little over one year ago with a single room, but has expanded to three over that time. Their goal is simple, give their customers an entertaining, but challenging experience.

"People just like solving puzzles," said Owner and Operator Timothy Schober. "We try to make it as fun as we can. We make it hard enough that it's a challenge, but not so hard that it's impossible."

I tagged along with a group of eight as they took on Professor T-S Babcock's Mystery Machine room.

The group succeed in the end, and came away with glowing reviews of the experience.

"It was fun, it was challenging," said Cassie Montgomery. "It was really fun though. I had a blast."

"I would recommend this to anybody," said Alexa Diteman. "I've done it multiple times and I would keep doing it."

The smiling faces exiting the room are exactly what owners Timothy and Chiara Schober strive for.

Chiara Schober

"Whether they win or lose, there's always so much joy," said Owner and Operator Chiara Schober. "That's really, I think, what keeps us going, that people really have fun and we really love that they have fun."