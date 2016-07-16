West Preps for Montana Shrine Game

Bob Green Field here on the campus of Montana Tech will play host on Saturday to the 70th annual Montana East-West Shrine Football Game, but the West team is hard at work prepping for their showdown with the East.

The West team is practicing in Butte at the Alumni Coliseum, doing their best to learn new playbooks in a week's time.

But the team feels it has already cleared one of its biggest hurdles, chemistry.

"We have a great group of guys," said Whitefish Quarterback Luke May. "A lot of us played in the MONDAK a couple weeks ago. So, we've got some good team chemistry and I'm just super excited about Saturday."

"We played with a lot of them in the MONDAK, so a lot of us came in with really good chemistry," said Jared Padmos of Boulder. "Some of these guys we knew from high school, getting to know each other from games we played against them."

Some of those players from the MONDAK will suit up for the East, and the bond built over that week has bled into this week.

"They've been texting me, snapchatting me, and everything," said Butte Central Inside Linebacker Kyle Schulte. "We've kept in touch and everything, but I'm excited to see those guys and play against them."

And while Saturday's foes are joking and having fun, that doesn't mean smack-talk is off the table.

"We've sent trash talk across, but it's going to be a lot of fun. We'll see what happens," said Padmos.

Gates open up at 5 pm on Saturday, two hours ahead of the scheduled 7 pm kickoff time of the 70th annual Montana East-West Shrine Football Game.