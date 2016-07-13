West Preps for Shrine Game

Saturday marks the 70th edition of the Montana East-West Shrine Football Game.

Teams representing the east and west sides of the state will face off in the final all-star football game of the summer in Butte.

The teams are hard at work in the mining city, prepping for Saturday's game.

The West team is spending the week practicing on the campus of Montana Tech, while the East team is doing their work in Billings.

One of the challenges of all-star football games is learning a new playbook and developing team chemistry with a new group of athletes, but members of the West team are feeling confident about where they stand.

"Coach Oliver, from Sentinel, is a great coach, and he's thrown a lot of great things at us," said Quarterback Luke May of Whitefish. "We're just trying to pick it up and polish it for Saturday and it's been really fun. It's been challenging, but it's been a good time."

"Defensive scheme-wise, everybody's picked it up so far," said Kyle Schulte, the Inside Linebacker from Butte Central. "There's a little bit left to clean up, but overall, we're almost there."

Saturday's game kicks off at 7 pm, with the gates opening at 5 pm.