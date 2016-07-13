West Preps for Shrine Game - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

West Preps for Shrine Game

Posted: Updated:
BUTTE -

Saturday marks the 70th edition of the Montana East-West Shrine Football Game.

Teams representing the east and west sides of the state will face off in the final all-star football game of the summer in Butte.

The teams are hard at work in the mining city, prepping for Saturday's game.

The West team is spending the week practicing on the campus of Montana Tech, while the East team is doing their work in Billings.

One of the challenges of all-star football games is learning a new playbook and developing team chemistry with a new group of athletes, but members of the West team are feeling confident about where they stand.

"Coach Oliver, from Sentinel, is a great coach, and he's thrown a lot of great things at us," said Quarterback Luke May of Whitefish. "We're just trying to pick it up and polish it for Saturday and it's been really fun. It's been challenging, but it's been a good time."

"Defensive scheme-wise, everybody's picked it up so far," said Kyle Schulte, the Inside Linebacker from Butte Central. "There's a little bit left to clean up, but overall, we're almost there."

Saturday's game kicks off at 7 pm, with the gates opening at 5 pm.

  • High School SportsMore>>

  • Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Big Sky's Paisley Ivanovitch

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-03-21 15:51:40 GMT

    Paisley Ivanovitch is used to representing her school on the course. The Missoula native runs cross country and track for Big Sky, and loves to push herself to get that next Personal Time Record. “During it, you're like ‘I’m dying, this is going to kill me, I’m done.’ And then afterwords, you are like ‘this is the best, I want to do that again.’” 

    Paisley Ivanovitch is used to representing her school on the course. The Missoula native runs cross country and track for Big Sky, and loves to push herself to get that next Personal Time Record. “During it, you're like ‘I’m dying, this is going to kill me, I’m done.’ And then afterwords, you are like ‘this is the best, I want to do that again.’” 

  • State Tournament Roundup: Class AA, Class A

    Friday, March 9 2018 12:48 AM EST2018-03-09 05:48:01 GMT

    State tournaments around the state of Montana began today, and the Class AA and Class A saw some incredible finishes, three pointers, and defending champs fall. Here is Ben Wineman walking you through the highlights of the day.

    State tournaments around the state of Montana began today, and the Class AA and Class A saw some incredible finishes, three pointers, and defending champs fall. Here is Ben Wineman walking you through the highlights of the day.

  • State Tournament Roundup: Class B, Class C

    State Tournament Roundup: Class B, Class C

    Friday, March 9 2018 12:47 AM EST2018-03-09 05:47:32 GMT

    Class B and Class C State Tournaments began in Missoula and Butte today. Our Ben Wineman and Kempson Cross get you caught up on all action from Dalhberg Arena and the Butte Civic Center.

    Class B and Class C State Tournaments began in Missoula and Butte today. Our Ben Wineman and Kempson Cross get you caught up on all action from Dalhberg Arena and the Butte Civic Center.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.