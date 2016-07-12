BTFA Hosts All-Comers Track Meet

The athletes of tomorrow took over the Montana State Track Complex as the Bobcat Track and Field Association hosted the first of three all-comers track meets.

Kids of all ages took part in a pair of events before rain forced officials and parents to call it a night.

The boys and girls each had an opportunity to take part in the softball throw and the long jump, with the loudest cheers coming for some of the events youngest participants.

And despite being called early, both athlete and adult alike came away with a favorite part of the experience.

"I liked long jump, but softball is definitely more one of my favorite," said participant Kevin Whaley.

"Often times the kid's smiles are as big as their jumps," said BTFA Member Gale Heide. "It's fun just to encourage them, just to enjoy the events. So I get a blast out of just watching them have fun out here on the track."