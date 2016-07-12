BTFA Hosts All-Comers Track Meet - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

BTFA Hosts All-Comers Track Meet

BOZEMAN -
The athletes of tomorrow took over the Montana State Track Complex as the Bobcat Track and Field Association hosted the first of three all-comers track meets.
Kids of all ages took part in a pair of events before rain forced officials and parents to call it a night.
The boys and girls each had an opportunity to take part in the softball throw and the long jump, with the loudest cheers coming for some of the events youngest participants.
And despite being called early, both athlete and adult alike came away with a favorite part of the experience.
"I liked long jump, but softball is definitely more one of my favorite," said participant Kevin Whaley.
"Often times the kid's smiles are as big as their jumps," said BTFA Member Gale Heide. "It's fun just to encourage them, just to enjoy the events. So I get a blast out of just watching them have fun out here on the track."

    Cunningham Officially Departs Carroll Men's Basketball

    HELENA, Mont. – Dr. Carson Cunningham has stepped down as the Carroll College Men's Basketball Head Coach and will take the helm as the Head Coach of NCAA Division I University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas. 

    Carroll Track Wraps Up NAIA Indoor Championship

    PITTSBURG, Kansas - Chance Hyatt, Samantha Mundel and the women's distance medley relay team earn All-American honors for Carroll College to highlight the final day of the NAIA National Track and Field Championship in Pittsburg, Kansas. 

    Saints WBB Holds On, Advances to Final

    HELENA, Mont. – The No. 11 Carroll College women withstood a late rally and held on to top Lewis-Clark State 55-52 and advanced to the Frontier Conference Championship game which will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the PE Center against Rocky Mountain.

