Cassie Schirm was born and raised in Arlington, Texas. Cassie is a recent journalism graduate from the University of Arkansas where she devoted her time anchoring, reporting and producing the news for UATV. While in Fayetteville, Arkansas she had the opportunity to do some international reporting during the summers on tribes in Tanzania, Africa and in Santa Cruz, Bolivia. She interned with KNWA, where she shot b-roll, interviewed and edited packages for the news. She also learned the producing side and spent her Wednesday’s producing.

While at school, Cassie has won numerous awards for her reporting and anchoring. Just recently she won an Emmy for Best All-Around Newscast from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Mid-America Student Awards. On top of the school work and UATV, Cassie spent over a year on a thirty-minute documentary that she produced and edited called the Voice of the Razorbacks. She will soon be entering her documentary into film festivals coming up.

Telling people’s stories has always been a passion of hers from a young age. Cassie has never met a stranger and this helps her to easily get to know people. She hopes through her news stories she can educate the public and make a difference in someone’s life.

When she’s not reporting Cassie is enjoying family time, adventuring the outdoors with her dog Coco, watching sports, traveling or volunteering. She has a huge heart for animals and people and knows the importance of giving back to the community she lives in. Cassie has been very involved in local animal shelters, Children Miracle Hospitals, Mission Arlington, Toys for Tots and the Boys and Girls Club.

Cassie is very excited for her new adventure in Bozeman, Montana. She would love to get to know everyone and she can’t wait to get started.