Marathon coordinators friends from the first race

26.2 miles might be the most famous number of the upcoming Missoula Marathon... it can be daunting, right? Over 4,000 runners will compete this Sunday in the half or full marathon, but nearly 800 volunteers will be on the sidelines, and the generals in charge of the volunteer army?

"As other volunteers have said, it's like Christmas in July" says Danelle Gjetmudnsen

Danelle, along with Tammy Macabre, met ten years ago at the first edition of the Missoula Marathon, and have been friends ever since.

"Since our first year together, this will be our 18th marathon, and 17th together" says Gjetmudnsen.

Besides running in this year's race, the dynamic duo is in charge of getting the course volunteers ready for Sunday, including meeting in Bonner Park to assign groups.

"I've heard some many stories tonight about groups saying 'we have the best station' and 'we have the best station'" Macabre says.

And for them, the day of the race means just a little bit more.

"As we are running on the course, we know the people at the aid station, we know the people at the course monitors, so we give an extra shoutout and wave and thank you." Gjetmudnsen says.

"The reviews and the comments that come back in… they are so good about us, about Missoula, about our volunteers, and that's a huge thing with this marathon, the volunteers." says Macabre