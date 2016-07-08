Local runners find love at the Missoula Marathon

The saying goes "marriage is a marathon, not a sprint", and two people who know that better than anyone is Luke and Amber Robinson.

“Yeah not too many people can say they’d run 20 miles with their wife or significant other, and that’s just one of the great things we have with each other, the running" says Luke Robinson



“We met at wine tasting and then we started talking about running and we were both interested in running, and then we went to dinner, and talked more about running, and then we started running together.” Amber Robinson says.



It's the love for running that leads to the Missoula Marathon, two years ago, Luke and Amber finished the marathon, and then, Luke surprised Amber with a little something at the finish line.



“I guess you are just exhausted, and your mind does not work too well anyways, so I did not know what was happening until i saw the ring.” says Amber



“Run a marathon, and then ask someone to marry you, that’s a long day, and I was glad that it was done.” Luke says



With non traditional wedding items as running shoes, track bibs, and a starting line for them to walk through, it was a wedding that fit both of them perfectly. And as the couple prepares for the Missoula Marathon on Sunday, and their one year anniversary, they can easily see the metaphor, between running a marathon, and being in a marriage.



“You have good miles and you have bad miles, and it’s just about getting through and getting to that finish line.” says Amber