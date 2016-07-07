Gallatin Roller Girlz Welcome All

Haynes Pavilion is home to the Gallatin Roller Girlz, Montana's only World Flat Track Derby Association certified organization.

The team consists of 25-30 women on a given practice night and those members are split in to two different teams based on experience and comfort level.

Members said they were drawn to the sport by a variety of reasons, some the physicality and others the camaraderie.

"There are a number of reasons that people are here," said member Nicole Altese. "Socialization, the physical fitness aspect of it, a lot of different aspects can really attract a lot of different girls to the sport."

While the sport is an intense one physically, the team is sure to support each other and have fun at the same time.

"We're all out here to have fun," said Juniper "Doomsday Device" Emnett. "We're all adult women, who a lot of times have jobs and families. So it's a lot to put in to something on top of all that. So we take it pretty seriously while having a lot of fun and really loving on each other and being super supportive."

Men are encouraged to join as well, albeit in the form of referees and other support positions. But that's just fine for Craig Spannring, who says there's something for everyone.

"It's a sport anyone can do," said Spannring. "If you want to do roller derby, you can do it."

And for those interested in the action, the Gallatin Roller Girlz will be holding a public scrimmage here at Haynes Pavilion on Thursday. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs, with action starting at 8 pm.