Bozeman Bucks Win Superman Classic

It was a big weekend on the diamond for the Bozeman Bucks.

The Bucks hosted the third annual Superman Classic Cody Legg Memorial Tournament and for the first time emerged as champions.

The Bucks won three of their four games in pool play in order to advance to Sunday's championship game, where they faced off against the Twin City Titans, the only team to beat the Bucks in the first three days.

The Bucks took the championship game by a score of 9-6 following a roughly one hour rain delay in the second inning.

After the game, players spoke about winning the tournament for Coach Dave Legg, who's son the tournament is named after.

"It feels great, especially in our own tournament," said Pitcher and Third Baseman DJ Perdaems. "It means a lot to Coach Legg, obviously. It was a great tournament overall. I thought we played it great."

"Oh, it means a ton," said Shortstop Bennett Hostetler. "Especially for Coach Legg, being it's so personal for him. We really wanted to play the best we can when we're playing in the tournaments, especially our home tournament."