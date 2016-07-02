Osprey PA announcer entertains baseball fans - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Osprey PA announcer entertains baseball fans

It's the voice you hear constantly throughout the game. The voice that leads, guides, and energizes the crowd at Ogren Park. It's a huge responsibility, that lands squarely on the shoulders of RJ Hentz.

"Getting the crowd riled up, you know, it's maybe bottom nine, your down by one, you just want to get them going, and to hear them cheer, and your leading them? It gives me chills every time and it's just an awesome experience." Henz says.

You can tell he is energetic, right? The guy oozes personality, and that voice. It's that voice that got RJ noticed in the first place.

"I watched him do PA in college… basketball… and I said this guy is great, and then I found out he was 18 and I was impressed." says Matt Ellis, the Executive Vice President of the Osprey.

RJ is in his first year with the Osprey as the Public Address Announcer, and starting at the ripe young age of 18, he understands his role: it's all about the fans.

"They come to the ballpark and say hey they lost, but hey, that was a lot of fun tonight. If they had fun, and we lost, I did my job right." says Hentz

And according to RJ, he wants to be calling games at Ogren for a long long time.

"I would love to announce for the Osprey for the rest of my life, I know that sounds like an overstatement, but I love the Osprey, and I love Missoula" Hentz says.

  Luke Willson signs with Detroit Lions

    Willson, a fifth-round pick in the 2013 draft, appeared in 72 games over five seasons, catching 89 passes for 1,129 yards and 11 touchdowns.

  Anderson-Dolan and Smith named First Team All-Stars

    Spokane Chiefs Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Ty Smith were each named 2017-18 Western Conference First Team All-Stars.

  Chiefs drop home finale to Americans, 2-1

    The Spokane Chiefs dropped their fourth game in a row in their regular season home finale on Friday night, 2-1 to the visiting Tri-City Americans.

