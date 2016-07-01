Superman Classic Honors Coach's Son - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Superman Classic Honors Coach's Son

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -
The Superman Classic Cody Legg Memorial Tournament is underway in Bozeman, named after the late son of Bozeman Bucks Coach Dave Legg.
Sergeant Cody Legg, nicknamed Superman by his friends and family, died in 2008 while attempting to save two members of his squad while serving in Iraq.
Two years ago, members of the Bozeman Bucks voted to name the city's legion baseball tournament after Cody, a gesture Coach Legg appreciates.
"For myself, my family, to be able to remember your son, who died for their country, in any kind of open setting is a tremendous honor, greatly appreciated," Legg said.
Second Baseman Tyler Dobie said even though the Bucks have never won the tournament, they feel this is the year they could do it.
"It's a big deal, because not only do we want to do this for our fans and for ourselves, but just as much, or even more, we want to do it for Coach Legg," said Dobie. "This is his tournament, he put this on, and we have, like I said before, we haven't won it yet, and that would mean a lot."
Although Coach Legg would love to win the tournament, he's glad to see his son's legacy live on.
"It's just a special four day event for me and I couldn't be more honored to have it named after my son," said Legg.
The Bucks are off to a hot start in the tournament, winning their opener on Thursday 6-0.

    Paisley Ivanovitch is used to representing her school on the course. The Missoula native runs cross country and track for Big Sky, and loves to push herself to get that next Personal Time Record. “During it, you're like ‘I’m dying, this is going to kill me, I’m done.’ And then afterwords, you are like ‘this is the best, I want to do that again.’” 

    State tournaments around the state of Montana began today, and the Class AA and Class A saw some incredible finishes, three pointers, and defending champs fall. Here is Ben Wineman walking you through the highlights of the day.

  • State Tournament Roundup: Class B, Class C

    Class B and Class C State Tournaments began in Missoula and Butte today. Our Ben Wineman and Kempson Cross get you caught up on all action from Dalhberg Arena and the Butte Civic Center.

