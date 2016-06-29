Bobcats hosting All-Comers Track Series - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bobcats hosting All-Comers Track Series

BOZEMAN -
Things are quiet right now at the Montana State Track and Field Complex, but on three Tuesdays in July, it'll play host to the MSU Track and Field All-Comers Series.
Hosted by the Bobcats Track and Field Association, kids from ages 3 or 4 up to those in 6th grade are invited to take part in up to six different track and field events.
Events include races ranging from 60 meters to 400 meters, as well as the long jump and a softball throw.
The series will take place on July 12th, 19th, and 26th and is completely free.
The aim of the series is to share the sport of track and field with a wider range of kids.
"We'll get kids 3,4, and 5, as young as 3 years old out there running in the 60 (meter)," said Cats Track and Field Head Coach Dale Kennedy. "It's really cute to watch it. It goes up to 5th/6th grade, so that's kind of out main aim. Once in a while, we get some kids out there that are a little bit older, but basically we're really trying to provide a program for the younger kids in our community to learn that there's a sport called track and field."

