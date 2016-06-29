Belgrade Bandits celebrate their seniors

A group of eight Belgrade seniors take to their home field one final time tonight as the Bandits host the Helena reps.

Led by players such as Connor Clay and Jared Jacks, these seniors have helped lead Belgrade to a 21-17 record this season, where the team currently sits in first place in the Class A South District.

When asked about playing their final game, the players said they're just looking forward to being able to play one more time at home in Belgrade.

"It's pretty bittersweet, because this is the last game here," said Senior Outfielder Connor Clay. "All the years, practices, and hours that we've put into this, it's kind of like this is the end. So that's saddening but also, exciting."

"It's nice to look back on all the hard work and go out one last time," said Senior Pitcher and Outfielder Jared Jacks. "I've spent many, many hours here and it's nice to just go out and give it my all one last time."