Father arrested for impaired driving, letting child drive

A Missoula man is facing a felony charge for Child Criminal Endangerment after admitting to letting his 3-year-old daughter drive after he was drinking. Jack Stearns was arrested by police on June 26 when law enforcement responded to a moving violation around Third Street and Kemp.

The caller said the driver, Stearns, wasn't staying in his lane and that he had a child in his lap.

A sergeant and officer spoke with Stearns who told them he'd drank a six pack of beer. The 3-year-old was standing in the front passenger seat at this time.

Stearns continued, with slurred speech according to the affidavit, saying that he stopped drinking at 2 p.m. Responding to more questions, he said he was letting his daughter drive.

The 3-year-old was placed into the care of neighbors who often babysit her.

The suspect was asked to perform a number of tests with results indicating he was impaired. His BAC (blood alcohol content) came back at .16.