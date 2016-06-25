Weber State's Joel Bolomboy drafted by Jazz - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Weber State's Joel Bolomboy drafted by Jazz

Posted: Updated:

After terrorizing the Big Sky Conference last year, Weber State star Joel Bolomboy will be staying close to home to play professional basketball. Bolomboy was drafted in the 2nd round by the Utah Jazz. Bolomboy has his name all over Big Sky Conference records, including being the all-time leading rebounder, fourth most blocks ever, and fifth in field goal percentage.

Bolomboy was voted this past season's Big Sky Player of the Year. He also won the conference's Defensive Player of the Year. Bolomboy projects as an energy big man off the bench to provide defense and rebounding for the Jazz.

