Missoula area swimmers going to US Olympic Trials

With the summer Olympics in Rio coming up in August, two local swimmers are getting their own opportunity to earn the chance to represent the United States in the pool. Katherine Berkoff and Hanni Leach will be traveling to Omaha, Nebraska this coming week to compete in the US Olympic Trials.

An honor in itself, the Olympic trails are a once-every four year opportunity for the best swimmers in the country to earn their coveted spot on the team bound for Rio. Berkoff, a current Hellgate High School swimmer, is only 15 years old. Coached by her father, former Olympian and two time gold medalist David Berkoff, Katherine will be competing in the 100 and 200 meter backstroke events. Leach, a former Hellgate swimmer herself and current member of the Pac-12 title winning USC Trojans, will be competing in the same events, and is also coached by the elder Berkoff.

While both women claim that making the team in the end is a long shot, they are excited and honored just to have made it to the Olympic trials, and be two of the best 200 swimmers in the entire country.