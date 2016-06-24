Page shining for Belgrade Bandits

Belgrade Bandits Coach Johnny Graham says leadership from his upperclassmen has been keep this season but he praised one young player who's making quite the impact.

Easton Page just finished up his freshman year of high school, but he's already become a key player for the Bandits.

"He's a freshman, he's explosive, he's going to be very fun to coach for four years," said Graham. "He's just a super nice kid."

Graham speaks highly of the young center fielder, praising Page not only for his work on the field, but his attitude as well.

"He's going to be good," said Graham. "He's going to be special when it all comes down to it, because the kid wants to learn too. He's very humble for as much success as he's had, you know, as a young kid already. He's very humble, which is neat. It's almost rare anymore. No, he's been great."

Page shakes off most of that praise, but appreciates the opportunity to go out and be an every day player.

"It's been awesome," said Page. "I've come out and worked hard, trying to get the starting spot, as I have, so I think it's good. I just gotta keep coming out every day, try to perform, and just have fun."

Page has missed last week's Belgrade Boys of Summer Tournament as he spent time down in Arizona taking part in the USA Baseball U-17 West Championship Tournament.