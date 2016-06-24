Page shining for Belgrade Bandits - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Page shining for Belgrade Bandits

Posted: Updated:
BELGRADE -
Belgrade Bandits Coach Johnny Graham says leadership from his upperclassmen has been keep this season but he praised one young player who's making quite the impact.
Easton Page just finished up his freshman year of high school, but he's already become a key player for the Bandits.
"He's a freshman, he's explosive, he's going to be very fun to coach for four years," said Graham. "He's just a super nice kid."
Graham speaks highly of the young center fielder, praising Page not only for his work on the field, but his attitude as well.
"He's going to be good," said Graham. "He's going to be special when it all comes down to it, because the kid wants to learn too. He's very humble for as much success as he's had, you know, as a young kid already. He's very humble, which is neat. It's almost rare anymore. No, he's been great."
Page shakes off most of that praise, but appreciates the opportunity to go out and be an every day player.
"It's been awesome," said Page. "I've come out and worked hard, trying to get the starting spot, as I have, so I think it's good. I just gotta keep coming out every day, try to perform, and just have fun."
Page has missed last week's Belgrade Boys of Summer Tournament as he spent time down in Arizona taking part in the USA Baseball U-17 West Championship Tournament.

  • High School SportsMore>>

  • Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Big Sky's Paisley Ivanovitch

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-03-21 15:51:40 GMT

    Paisley Ivanovitch is used to representing her school on the course. The Missoula native runs cross country and track for Big Sky, and loves to push herself to get that next Personal Time Record. “During it, you're like ‘I’m dying, this is going to kill me, I’m done.’ And then afterwords, you are like ‘this is the best, I want to do that again.’” 

    Paisley Ivanovitch is used to representing her school on the course. The Missoula native runs cross country and track for Big Sky, and loves to push herself to get that next Personal Time Record. “During it, you're like ‘I’m dying, this is going to kill me, I’m done.’ And then afterwords, you are like ‘this is the best, I want to do that again.’” 

  • State Tournament Roundup: Class AA, Class A

    Friday, March 9 2018 12:48 AM EST2018-03-09 05:48:01 GMT

    State tournaments around the state of Montana began today, and the Class AA and Class A saw some incredible finishes, three pointers, and defending champs fall. Here is Ben Wineman walking you through the highlights of the day.

    State tournaments around the state of Montana began today, and the Class AA and Class A saw some incredible finishes, three pointers, and defending champs fall. Here is Ben Wineman walking you through the highlights of the day.

  • State Tournament Roundup: Class B, Class C

    State Tournament Roundup: Class B, Class C

    Friday, March 9 2018 12:47 AM EST2018-03-09 05:47:32 GMT

    Class B and Class C State Tournaments began in Missoula and Butte today. Our Ben Wineman and Kempson Cross get you caught up on all action from Dalhberg Arena and the Butte Civic Center.

    Class B and Class C State Tournaments began in Missoula and Butte today. Our Ben Wineman and Kempson Cross get you caught up on all action from Dalhberg Arena and the Butte Civic Center.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.