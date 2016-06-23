Martin Breunig going home, signs with German team

HELENA, Mont. – Dr. Carson Cunningham has stepped down as the Carroll College Men's Basketball Head Coach and will take the helm as the Head Coach of NCAA Division I University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas.
PITTSBURG, Kansas - Chance Hyatt, Samantha Mundel and the women's distance medley relay team earn All-American honors for Carroll College to highlight the final day of the NAIA National Track and Field Championship in Pittsburg, Kansas.
HELENA, Mont. – The No. 11 Carroll College women withstood a late rally and held on to top Lewis-Clark State 55-52 and advanced to the Frontier Conference Championship game which will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the PE Center against Rocky Mountain.
HELENA, Mont. - The No. 6 Carroll College men's basketball team never trailed en route to a 79-67 win over Rocky Mountain to advance to its third Frontier Conference Championship game in three years.
Carroll College men’s basketball head coach Dr. Carson Cunningham is reportedly headed to the University of Incarnate Word.
Barta was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year and was selected to her third straight All-WCC first team selection. She was only the third ever Gonzaga player to be selected to three straight All-WCC first teams.
The Zags are 31-20 all-time in the NCAA Tournament appearances with nine trips to the Sweet 16, three trips to the Elite Eight, one Final Four and an appearance in a national championship game.
Breen’s 791 total points scored this year are a GNAC and MSUB single-season record, and are the second most in the entire NCAA.
Freed-Hardeman was appearing in its second championship game in program history. The last time was in 2014 when they lost to Oklahoma City 80-76. The Lady Lions are now 39-21 all-time in the NAIA tournament.
Every March someone ends up being the Cinderella story. And for Montana Western, with only two games between them and their first national championship, they say this story is nowhere near complete.
This win marks the fourth straight Sweet 16 appearance for the Zags and their second win over the Buckeyes this season.
The Zags set a new conference record with 17 conference wins this season, finishing the year with a 27-5 record.
Over the next month it's not just the coaches who will be teaching, but the players as well.
Montana Western advances to the semi-finals to face one-seed Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) on Monday at 6 p.m.
Pasta led Saints to victory in her return to the court with a 55-49 win over William Penn just 12 days after tearing her ACL.
