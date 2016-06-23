Martin Breunig going home, signs with German team

Well former Griz forward Martin Breunig didn't get drafted tonight, but he will be able to say he's a pro basketball player. Breunig signed a two year deal to play with MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg in his home country of Germany.

Breunig was the highest scoring two year player in Montana history. Breunig will be playing in the top league in Germany where he will join fellow former Griz Brian Qvale and Will Cherry in the Bundesliga.

Bruenig had six other offers to play overseas from Turkey to France, but he said going back home to Germany was a no brainer.