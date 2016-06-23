Catching up with Coyle

Former Griz linebacker Brock Coyle is back in Missoula as he helped out with a Destination Missoula Community project at the Osprey game yesterday. In his senior year at UM, Coyle led the Griz with 125 tackles, and then was signed as a free agent by the Seattle Seahawks. Coyle has become a special teams ace for the Hawks and also played well in his lone start against the Raiders in 2014. He also got to play in a Super Bowl in his rookie season, where he made the first tackle of the game on the kickoff.

"It was definitely a blessing and i feel very fortunate to be put in that situation, so it was definitely a dream come true to say I've played in a Super Bowl." Coyle says. He also said he feels fortunate to have been put in that position on a great team and organization.