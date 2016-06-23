Ben Wineman is excited to begin his career in the great state of Montana. He is a 2016 graduate from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University. He graduates with Honors and has earned minors in Sports Management, Political Science, and History.

While in school, Ben participated in countless shows for the student television station, Cable 8 TV, including “CougNation”, which received an Emmy from the Northwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for “Best Sports Program”. He also interned at Fox Sports Live in Los Angeles, California, as well as KHQ-TV in Spokane, Washington with their sports department, SWX. In December 2015, Ben traveled to Kathmandu, Nepal with the Murrow College to report on the recovery efforts from the devastating April earthquake. He is part of the inaugural Murrow Scholar Class.

Ben’s mother and father met and graduated from the University of Montana, so he is excited to have a little homecoming of sorts, as well as making Missoula his own. He is also excited to become a part of the active and passionate outdoor sports community in Western Montana.

Ben grew up in Woodinville, Washington, and once he found out that he would not be able to play sports for a living, he decided to cover them. He was Woodinville High School’s “Voice of the Falcons”, calling Women’s Basketball games and doing the morning announcements.

In his spare time, Ben can be found playing basketball, eating PB&Js, and watching his beloved Cougars, Mariners, Seahawks, and Michigan Wolverines (RIP Sonics).

Follow me on social media: Twitter