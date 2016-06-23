Hiring for Glacier Park Eagle Transit shuttle drivers

LC Staffing wants folks to celebrate the The National Parks Service centennial by getting involved at Glacier National Park. The company is hiring drivers for the Glacier Park Eagle Transit shuttle service for this summer.



Of the 75 positions available for the summer, LC Staffing has already filled approximately fifty-five of them. The staffing agency is still seeking drivers; there are seven openings for drivers on the West Side of the Park and fifteen on the East Side.

Wages start at $12.80 per hour and pay increases are offered to individuals returning for multiple seasons.

The positions also feature a flexible work schedule -- four days on and four days off -- allowing adventurers plenty of recreational time in the Park.

For more information or to apply for the positions, folks are encouraged to contact Tanya at Tanya@lcstaffing.com or 752-0191.