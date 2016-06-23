Western Montana Legion Baseball Round-up

Lots of legion baseball action going on tonight around Western Montana.

The Missoula Mavericks took on the Bozeman Bucks early in the day, and it was an offensive explosion. The two teams combined for 30 hits, and the game ended with Nick Yovetich hitting the walk off single in the bottom of the 9th.

A double header out in Dillon tonight as the Cubs took on the Muckers from Butte. These games were over before they began. Dillon took game one, winning 16-2, and the second game 20-6, which included a 18 run inning.

Other action included a double header from the Bitterroot Valley, as the Red Sox took on the Mariners of Mission Valley. The Mariners took the first game 4-3, with the Red Sox beating the Mariners in the second game 13-1.