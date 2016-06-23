Pitching woes continue for Osprey - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Pitching woes continue for Osprey

Posted: Updated:

In game two of a short two game series, the Osprey host the visiting Voyagers of Great Falls. The Osprey with the slow start, 1-4 on the young season. Despite back to back homers in the 2nd inning from Ramon Hernandez and Didimo Bracho, the Osprey fall in this one, 10-4.

