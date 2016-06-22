Anaconda A's trying to turn season around

The Anaconda A's haven't had the start to the season they were hoping for.

The short-handed A's, with only 13 players on the roster, are hoping to see their fortune change for the better in the second half of conference play.

Head Coach Mike Fink said the team is solid defensively and if they can get their bats going should have some success.

He also said the team is working hard to make the small improvements necessary to turn the corner and get some wins.

"We've been working on trying to get things turned around and getting our team to start to compete a little bit," said Fink. "So far they're doing everything that we ask. It seems like we're on pace, you know, things are a little slow and our record doesn't show, but all the hard work that these kids have put in since February is, right now, starting to pay off."