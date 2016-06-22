Osprey fall in home opener - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Osprey fall in home opener

Posted: Updated:

The Missoula Osprey had their first home game on this young 2016 campaign. They raised their Pioneer Championship banner at the beginning of the game, and welcomed the Great Falls Voyagers to Ogren Park. Unfortunately, the Osprey fell in this one, 9-3. We were there live with the highlights.

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Luke Willson signs with Detroit Lions

    Luke Willson signs with Detroit Lions

    Photo: Seattle SeahawksPhoto: Seattle Seahawks

    Willson, a fifth-round pick in the 2013 draft, appeared in 72 games over five seasons, catching 89 passes for 1,129 yards and 11 touchdowns.

    Willson, a fifth-round pick in the 2013 draft, appeared in 72 games over five seasons, catching 89 passes for 1,129 yards and 11 touchdowns.

  • Anderson-Dolan and Smith named First Team All-Stars

    Anderson-Dolan and Smith named First Team All-Stars

    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs
    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs

    Spokane Chiefs Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Ty Smith were each named 2017-18 Western Conference First Team All-Stars.

    Spokane Chiefs Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Ty Smith were each named 2017-18 Western Conference First Team All-Stars.

  • Chiefs drop home finale to Americans, 2-1

    Chiefs drop home finale to Americans, 2-1

    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs
    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs

    The Spokane Chiefs dropped their fourth game in a row in their regular season home finale on Friday night, 2-1 to the visiting Tri-City Americans.

    The Spokane Chiefs dropped their fourth game in a row in their regular season home finale on Friday night, 2-1 to the visiting Tri-City Americans.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.