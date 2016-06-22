Osprey fall in home opener

Willson, a fifth-round pick in the 2013 draft, appeared in 72 games over five seasons, catching 89 passes for 1,129 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Willson, a fifth-round pick in the 2013 draft, appeared in 72 games over five seasons, catching 89 passes for 1,129 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Spokane Chiefs dropped their fourth game in a row in their regular season home finale on Friday night, 2-1 to the visiting Tri-City Americans.

The Spokane Chiefs dropped their fourth game in a row in their regular season home finale on Friday night, 2-1 to the visiting Tri-City Americans.

The Thunderbirds responded in force with three more unanswered goals, taking the final 6-3 lead into the second intermission.

The Thunderbirds responded in force with three more unanswered goals, taking the final 6-3 lead into the second intermission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs came out on the losing end of a tightly contested battle Saturday night, falling 6-5 in a shootout in front of a sell out crowd at Spokane Arena. Both teams traded scoring chances early before Jake McGrew broke through the Giants' defense and cashed in for an unassisted goal on a backhanded shot at 11:43 to put the Chiefs ahead 1-0. Vancouver's Aidan Barfoot responded at 12:16 to tie things up before Spokane struck again, ...

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs came out on the losing end of a tightly contested battle Saturday night, falling 6-5 in a shootout in front of a sell out crowd at Spokane Arena. Both teams traded scoring chances early before Jake McGrew broke through the Giants' defense and cashed in for an unassisted goal on a backhanded shot at 11:43 to put the Chiefs ahead 1-0. Vancouver's Aidan Barfoot responded at 12:16 to tie things up before Spokane struck again, ...

Richard Sherman flexes after making the biggest play of his career in the NFC Championship game last Sunday!

Richard Sherman flexes after making the biggest play of his career in the NFC Championship game last Sunday!

Just 36 hours after being released by the Seattle Seahawks, three-time All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman has agreed to a 3-year $39 million dollar deal with the San Francisco 49ers, according to multiple reports. Sherman was one of the faces of the Seahawks vaunted defense known as the Legion of Boom. He has led the NFL in interceptions and passes defended since entering the league in 2011. Sherman met with the 49ers Friday night into Saturday afternoon before agreeing to the deal. ...