Bitterroot Red Sox At It Again

2015 was a magical season for the Bitterroot Red Sox. They won the State A title and then went on to win regionals as well. They have a large chunk of that team returning this year which means the bar is set pretty high.

“It’s awesome you never want to come into a season, after a big season, and say we are going to win it all but the chemistry between us all because of that is like a bonding moment and that’s what we enjoy,” said Austin Ray.

“We are pretty happy that we did return everybody but we are going to have a target on our back but we still have high expectations and hope to do well,” said Tylor Nixon.

So far this season the Red Sox have lived up to those expectations. They won the Mavs Double-A Memorial tourney and just finished second in the Belgrade Boys of Summer tournament.

“They have been together for 3-4 years now and they don’t get too high and they don’t get too low and they are able to regroup and do what they need to do,” said Head Coach Rich Poliquin.

As far as the high expectations go Red Sox Skipper Rich Poliquin doesn’t just shy away from it.

“As long as we play well, I think collectively as a coaching staff as long as we play well we are okay with losing as long as we play well. But I think what comes with that is if we play well we are going to have success because they play together well and it starts and stops with our pitching,” said Poliquin.

Whether the Red Sox repeat as champs this year remains to be seen, it’s certainly a goal and a feeling they want to experience again.

“Honestly like nothing, just living up to that will be hard but even if we don’t make it we want to be thankful we did make it that one year and we are going to remember it for the rest of our lives,” Ray.

    Paisley Ivanovitch is used to representing her school on the course. The Missoula native runs cross country and track for Big Sky, and loves to push herself to get that next Personal Time Record. “During it, you're like ‘I’m dying, this is going to kill me, I’m done.’ And then afterwords, you are like ‘this is the best, I want to do that again.’” 

    State tournaments around the state of Montana began today, and the Class AA and Class A saw some incredible finishes, three pointers, and defending champs fall. Here is Ben Wineman walking you through the highlights of the day.

    Class B and Class C State Tournaments began in Missoula and Butte today. Our Ben Wineman and Kempson Cross get you caught up on all action from Dalhberg Arena and the Butte Civic Center.

