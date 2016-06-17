Montana State Women's Basketball hosts day camp - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana State Women's Basketball hosts day camp

BOZEMAN -
A group of more than 80 girls descended on the campus of Montana State this week for four days of basketball as the Cats hosted their women's basketball day camp.
Campers range in age from those entering kindergarten to those about to start eighth grade, and with such a wide age range, Cats coaches are preaching fundamentals.
"You'd actually be surprised how serious some of these 7th and 8th graders are about the game of basketball," said Cats Assistant and Camp Coordinator Nate Harris. "They're starting to reach those levels where it is something that's really, really important to them. We also have the young kids who are here to have fun and make new friends. We've got a wide range, but again, fundamentals and love of the game is what we're going to focus on."
Campers are enjoying working the Cats coaches and players as they work to improve their own game.
"It's really fun," said eighth grade camper Grace Gilbreth. "All the coaches and players are really nice. It's pretty challenging physically. It's just a really fun time."
"It's been fantastic," said new Cats Assistant Julian Assibey. "The kids are unbelievable. They're attentive, they listen, which makes it a lot more fun. They've been energetic. I've been working with the little Bobcats a lot this week and they are fired up. It's been fun."
And with the last day approaching, some campers are looking forward to a live action scrimmage.
"I'm really looking forward to scrimmaging with my team because I kind of want to get to know them better," said seventh grade camper Shayla Fawcett.
This isn't the last camp the Cats will host for girls basketball, the high school, elite camp runs for two days at the end of June.

