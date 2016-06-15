Bitterroot Bucs welcome new manager

Travel down the highway only 20 minutes south from Missoula, and you will find a beautiful baseball field in the middle of the woods. This field is home to the Bitterroot Buccaneers, and they are just about to begin conference play. The Class A Bucs welcomed a new head coach this year in Trevor Subith, and according to the new skipper, he has been impressed with his Montana ball players.

"The first week I was here, it was snowing, raining, sleeting, it's 40 degrees, and they are ready to go. They are absolutely some of the toughest kids around, want to get better, want to learn, and they have welcomed me with open arms. it's been a small adjustment for sure." says Subith

The Bucs record so far this year is 14-10, and their near .500 record can not be blamed on the offense, which has 8 out of their 9 starters hitting over .320. In the past five games, the Bucs have scored over 60 runs alone, the team has bought into their new coach's philosophy

"The last few years we have had some decent coaching staffs, but this year this is probably the best guy for us right now. He is having us do a lot of drills, getting us fundamentally sound, he has a lot of contacts with college coaches, so it has definitely been a positive influence on our team." says shortstop Jake Finley.

With dreams of winning their upcoming district and state tournaments, the Bucs know that consistency will get them within reach of their goals.

"We want to be in the district title. We want to be in the district title and move onto the state title, and move forward, and get better as we can." says third basemen Rees LeSoine