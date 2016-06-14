Cats coach earns NFL coaching fellowship

Off-season workouts are under way in Bozeman for the Montana State football team, but before camp opens in August one assistant coach will have a chance to work with an NFL squad.

Defensive Backs Coach Gerald Alexander will spend roughly two weeks working with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at their training camp as part of the the Bill Walsh NFL Minority Coaching Fellowship, an opportunity Alexander relishes.

"It's an awesome opportunity," said Alexander. "It's something that, obviously, I am honored to be able to have and I look forward to it."

Alexander says the experience should not only benefit him personally, but the team as well.

"Any time you can get some examples from coaches who are coaching at that level, coaching those kinds of players," said Alexander. "If we can implement some of the things that are making those guys successful within our program, we make ourselves better."

Alexander says one of the biggest benefits from the experience will be picking the brains of the NFL coaches.

"Just some of the things," Alexander said. "From the biggest detail to the smallest detail, you're kind of able to see another way of doing something and you can kind of put it in your coaching philosophy, which is really what I want to do."

Alexander says Head Coach Jeff Choate is in full support of Alexander taking advantage of the opportunity.

"He was all in," said Alexander. "He knows how much of an opportunity it is for me to be able to get out there and continue to perfect my craft and really develop as a coach."

Alexander will head to Tampa towards the end of July and will return before the Cats open camp on August 5th.