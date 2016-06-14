Cats coach earns NFL coaching fellowship - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Cats coach earns NFL coaching fellowship

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -
Off-season workouts are under way in Bozeman for the Montana State football team, but before camp opens in August one assistant coach will have a chance to work with an NFL squad.
Defensive Backs Coach Gerald Alexander will spend roughly two weeks working with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at their training camp as part of the the Bill Walsh NFL Minority Coaching Fellowship, an opportunity Alexander relishes.
"It's an awesome opportunity," said Alexander. "It's something that, obviously, I am honored to be able to have and I look forward to it."
Alexander says the experience should not only benefit him personally, but the team as well.
"Any time you can get some examples from coaches who are coaching at that level, coaching those kinds of players," said Alexander. "If we can implement some of the things that are making those guys successful within our program, we make ourselves better."
Alexander says one of the biggest benefits from the experience will be picking the brains of the NFL coaches.
"Just some of the things," Alexander said. "From the biggest detail to the smallest detail, you're kind of able to see another way of doing something and you can kind of put it in your coaching philosophy, which is really what I want to do."
Alexander says Head Coach Jeff Choate is in full support of Alexander taking advantage of the opportunity.
"He was all in," said Alexander. "He knows how much of an opportunity it is for me to be able to get out there and continue to perfect my craft and really develop as a coach."
Alexander will head to Tampa towards the end of July and will return before the Cats open camp on August 5th.

  • College SportsMore>>

  • Cunningham Officially Departs Carroll Men's Basketball

    Cunningham Officially Departs Carroll Men's Basketball

    Thursday, March 22 2018 4:23 PM EDT2018-03-22 20:23:20 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 4:26 PM EDT2018-03-22 20:26:41 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. – Dr. Carson Cunningham has stepped down as the Carroll College Men's Basketball Head Coach and will take the helm as the Head Coach of NCAA Division I University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas. 

    HELENA, Mont. – Dr. Carson Cunningham has stepped down as the Carroll College Men's Basketball Head Coach and will take the helm as the Head Coach of NCAA Division I University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas. 

  • Carroll Track Wraps Up NAIA Indoor Championship

    Carroll Track Wraps Up NAIA Indoor Championship

    Sunday, March 4 2018 5:47 PM EST2018-03-04 22:47:45 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 5:47 PM EST2018-03-04 22:47:45 GMT

    PITTSBURG, Kansas - Chance Hyatt, Samantha Mundel and the women's distance medley relay team earn All-American honors for Carroll College to highlight the final day of the NAIA National Track and Field Championship in Pittsburg, Kansas. 

    PITTSBURG, Kansas - Chance Hyatt, Samantha Mundel and the women's distance medley relay team earn All-American honors for Carroll College to highlight the final day of the NAIA National Track and Field Championship in Pittsburg, Kansas. 

  • Saints WBB Holds On, Advances to Final

    Saints WBB Holds On, Advances to Final

    Sunday, March 4 2018 5:36 PM EST2018-03-04 22:36:27 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 5:36 PM EST2018-03-04 22:36:27 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. – The No. 11 Carroll College women withstood a late rally and held on to top Lewis-Clark State 55-52 and advanced to the Frontier Conference Championship game which will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the PE Center against Rocky Mountain.

    HELENA, Mont. – The No. 11 Carroll College women withstood a late rally and held on to top Lewis-Clark State 55-52 and advanced to the Frontier Conference Championship game which will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the PE Center against Rocky Mountain.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.