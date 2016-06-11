Manhattan standout signs with Cats - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Manhattan standout signs with Cats

BOZEMAN -

Manhattan's Caleb Neth inked his letter of intent to run track for the Bobcats. 

Neth is coming off a stellar year for the Tigers where he earned individual titles in the long jump, 400 meter dash, and 300 meter hurdles along with two relay titles. 

Cats coaches have Neth penciled in to participate in multiple events, starting with the decathlon.

Neth said the appeal of staying close to family and friends played a big part in the decision to become a Cat.

"So this Gallatin Valley, it's just absolutely beautiful, and it's hard to get out of," said Neth. "I got to stay with the coaches there. They really have phenomenal coaches and it's going to be really exciting to compete for them. And, you know, I have a lot of friends going there too, a lot of family close by and it just makes it a good, all the way, perfect fit."

Neth's high school coach said the Cats are getting more than just a great athlete, they're getting a great person as well.

"Great work ethic," said Manhattan Track and Field Coach John Sillitti. "He's super competitive but respectful at the same time. Extremely coach-able. He's all the things that they're hoping they'll get."

