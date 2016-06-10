Belgrade Bandits off to hot start - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Belgrade Bandits off to hot start

BELGRADE -

The Class A Belgrade Bandits are off to a hot start in conference play this year, winning 8 straight to open the conference season.

One reason for the fast start is the strong performances from the Bandits' six man rotation in conference games.

The bandits pitching only allowed  5 or more runs in one of their first 8 games.

Couple the strong pitching and defensive performances with a steady offense, and the Bandits are off to the races.

The team has already played 24 games this season and Bandits Head Coach Johnny Graham said the team's heavy slate of games has allowed them to settle into a nice rhythm.

“I want to get our guys on a bit of a roll, and I really think that's what they want to get on as well,” said Graham. “And I think you can kind of feel it happening. It's not always predicated on the win/loss, but the game is starting to feel more routine and getting to the ballpark every day is starting to feel like an every day thing, like it should. If we can kind of get on that mid-summer roll now, then it kind of puts ahead of schedule for everything else.”


“We have great team chemistry this year,” said outfielder Connor Clay. “We've been playing for a few years now, so we're getting it all going. We just have this energy we bring to the ballpark and we just want to win, is basically what it is. We can just all tell we all want to win, we all want to be great. So we're working every day in practice super hard to get better and get where we need to be."

