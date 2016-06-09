Riley King chooses Montana Western Hoops after pro baseball stint

Former Sentinel Spartan and Missoula Maverick Riley King will be coming back to Montana. In 2013 King was drafted by the Kansas City Royals but first went to Carroll College to play one season of basketball. After that he pursued his baseball career and played for the Royals organization for 3 years. He was recently released by the team and has chosen to go to Montana State Western to play 3 more years of hoops. King says he wanted to play Division 1 football but would only have one year of eligibility left. He also said Carroll was an option but he chose Western because of his long time connection with the head coach.