Riley King chooses Montana Western Hoops after pro baseball stin - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Riley King chooses Montana Western Hoops after pro baseball stint

Posted: Updated:

Former Sentinel Spartan and Missoula Maverick Riley King will be coming back to Montana. In 2013 King was drafted by the Kansas City Royals but first went to Carroll College to play one season of basketball. After that he pursued his baseball career and played for the Royals organization for 3 years. He was recently released by the team and has chosen to go to Montana State Western to play 3 more years of hoops. King says he wanted to play Division 1 football but would only have one year of eligibility left. He also said Carroll was an option but he chose Western because of his long time connection with the head coach.

  • College SportsMore>>

  • Cunningham Officially Departs Carroll Men's Basketball

    Cunningham Officially Departs Carroll Men's Basketball

    Thursday, March 22 2018 4:23 PM EDT2018-03-22 20:23:20 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 4:26 PM EDT2018-03-22 20:26:41 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. – Dr. Carson Cunningham has stepped down as the Carroll College Men's Basketball Head Coach and will take the helm as the Head Coach of NCAA Division I University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas. 

    HELENA, Mont. – Dr. Carson Cunningham has stepped down as the Carroll College Men's Basketball Head Coach and will take the helm as the Head Coach of NCAA Division I University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas. 

  • Carroll Track Wraps Up NAIA Indoor Championship

    Carroll Track Wraps Up NAIA Indoor Championship

    Sunday, March 4 2018 5:47 PM EST2018-03-04 22:47:45 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 5:47 PM EST2018-03-04 22:47:45 GMT

    PITTSBURG, Kansas - Chance Hyatt, Samantha Mundel and the women's distance medley relay team earn All-American honors for Carroll College to highlight the final day of the NAIA National Track and Field Championship in Pittsburg, Kansas. 

    PITTSBURG, Kansas - Chance Hyatt, Samantha Mundel and the women's distance medley relay team earn All-American honors for Carroll College to highlight the final day of the NAIA National Track and Field Championship in Pittsburg, Kansas. 

  • Saints WBB Holds On, Advances to Final

    Saints WBB Holds On, Advances to Final

    Sunday, March 4 2018 5:36 PM EST2018-03-04 22:36:27 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 5:36 PM EST2018-03-04 22:36:27 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. – The No. 11 Carroll College women withstood a late rally and held on to top Lewis-Clark State 55-52 and advanced to the Frontier Conference Championship game which will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the PE Center against Rocky Mountain.

    HELENA, Mont. – The No. 11 Carroll College women withstood a late rally and held on to top Lewis-Clark State 55-52 and advanced to the Frontier Conference Championship game which will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the PE Center against Rocky Mountain.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.