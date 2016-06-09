Strong showing for Cats at College 7s Tournament - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Strong showing for Cats at College 7s Tournament

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

The Montana State Women's Rugby club team wrapped up a successful year by taking home the plate bracket title in the women's sevens national tournament.

The Cats dropped only one game in the tournament, a 27-15 loss to Texas State, which knocked the team out of contention for the Division Two Cup.

The Cats rebounded the next day, defeating Texas State and Utah State to win the plate bracket.

Following the tournament, Cats Head Coach Ed McKenna said he is proud of the way his team bounced back and has high hopes for next season.

“Really encouraging, especially considering the resilience that the women showed,” said McKenna. “It's not easy to bounce back from a loss. Not only that, but then we played the team, the next morning, that we had lost to and we beat them pretty handily, 22-5. It shows there's a lot of promise for our program and ideally more young women in the state understand that we have a really strong collegiate program here. As we continue to go to these things, it's only going to help us."

  • Cunningham Officially Departs Carroll Men's Basketball

    Thursday, March 22 2018 4:23 PM EDT2018-03-22 20:23:20 GMT
    HELENA, Mont. – Dr. Carson Cunningham has stepped down as the Carroll College Men's Basketball Head Coach and will take the helm as the Head Coach of NCAA Division I University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas. 

  • Carroll Track Wraps Up NAIA Indoor Championship

    Sunday, March 4 2018 5:47 PM EST2018-03-04 22:47:45 GMT
    PITTSBURG, Kansas - Chance Hyatt, Samantha Mundel and the women's distance medley relay team earn All-American honors for Carroll College to highlight the final day of the NAIA National Track and Field Championship in Pittsburg, Kansas. 

  • Saints WBB Holds On, Advances to Final

    Sunday, March 4 2018 5:36 PM EST2018-03-04 22:36:27 GMT
    HELENA, Mont. – The No. 11 Carroll College women withstood a late rally and held on to top Lewis-Clark State 55-52 and advanced to the Frontier Conference Championship game which will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the PE Center against Rocky Mountain.

