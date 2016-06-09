Strong showing for Cats at College 7s Tournament

The Montana State Women's Rugby club team wrapped up a successful year by taking home the plate bracket title in the women's sevens national tournament.

The Cats dropped only one game in the tournament, a 27-15 loss to Texas State, which knocked the team out of contention for the Division Two Cup.

The Cats rebounded the next day, defeating Texas State and Utah State to win the plate bracket.

Following the tournament, Cats Head Coach Ed McKenna said he is proud of the way his team bounced back and has high hopes for next season.

“Really encouraging, especially considering the resilience that the women showed,” said McKenna. “It's not easy to bounce back from a loss. Not only that, but then we played the team, the next morning, that we had lost to and we beat them pretty handily, 22-5. It shows there's a lot of promise for our program and ideally more young women in the state understand that we have a really strong collegiate program here. As we continue to go to these things, it's only going to help us."