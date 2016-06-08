Body of beaten man discovered in Arlee camper

A body of a young man was discovered in a camper on Coombs Lane in Arlee, resulting in a murder investigation.

Lake County Sheriff's Office was notified June 2 and after sending the body to the Montana State Crime Lab they believe to have identified the remains. Detectives and Deputies determined that the body was likely 18-year-old Richard Warner who had been living in the camper with two relatives.

He had not been seen or heard from since February. According a homicide press release, detectives located and interviewed the relatives. This has lead to the concluding that Warner was beaten to death sometime in mid to late February and his body concealed in the camper.

Arrest warrants are being processed, but no suspects have been named.