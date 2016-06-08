Early leads for Regier, Holmquist in Flathead

Update: 11:25 p.m.

With 41 of 42 precincts reporting Commissioner Pam Holmquist and Rep. Keith Regier maintain their leads.

Holmquist is up by more than a thousand votes versus challenger Tim Harmon.

In the race for the State Senate District 3 seat, Rep. Keith has a roughly 100 vote advantage.

