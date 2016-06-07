Gianforte scoops up party's nomination

Republican gubernatorial candidate Greg Gianforte locked up his party's nomination on Tuesday.

"It’s clear Montanans want to see a high wage job creator in the governor’s office, instead of these career politicians who have left Montana 49th in the nation in wages," he said. "With today’s victory we are now one step closer to unleashing Montana’s economic potential and keeping our kids here in Montana."

Early on in the evening, Gianforte held a significant lead over his opponent Terry Nelson with 75% of the vote.

The Bozeman businessman and former owner of Right Now Technologies hosted a watch party at his campaign headquarters where he met with and spoke with supporters.

Gianforte has been running on the platform of creating, attracting and retaining high wage jobs in Montana. Gianforte says the state ranks 49th in wages and that "children are our greatest exports". Gianforte wants to bring computer science to all high schools across the state.