Rep. Zinke Weighs in on Presidential Race

During a quick stop in the Flathead to cast his ballot Tuesday morning, Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., shared his thoughts on the importance of voting in primary elections and what he hopes to see from the race to the White House.

Though he recently endorsed Donald Trump, Zinke says he thinks Trump should turn down the rhetoric.

"I don’t support 100 percent of what Donald Trump says, but what I cannot support is cronyism and corrupt.What I'm hoping Donald trump does is surround himself with good people like Reagan did," Zinke said.