Bozeman mountain bikers ride together

Every Wednesday a group of riders meets at the Round House Sports Center in Bozeman to go out and experience the many trails the city has to offer. Ride leader Justin Hardine says the group tries to adhere to the same schedule every week.



"The group rides happen every Wednesday evening," said Hardine. "We meet here at 5:15 and we try to leave promptly by 5:30."



The group enjoys switching up which trails they ride so the riders can discover many of different trails just outside the city.



"We try to choose a different trail every single week and try to show people a different trail that maybe they haven't ridden before," said Hardine.



The rides are open to bikers of all levels and the group encourages new riders to come out and give it a shot.



"Sometimes it's nice to ride with different people," said Hardine. "You might find someone that's on the group ride that pushes you, that makes you a better rider. Or, you find your new buddy to go ride with that you just really mesh with."



"The point of the Wednesday night rides is just to get out and have a good time," said rider Ryan Buck. "It's not about being the fastest or anything like that."



Group members say the Wednesday night rides are something they look forward to each week.



"I like to be social, I guess, while I'm mountain biking as well," said Buck. "So, being able to get together with a group and be able to go out and have a good time is just a ton of fun. It makes my week."



Riders interested in joining in on the Wednesday night fun are encouraged to visit Round House's website and sign up for the group rides email list.