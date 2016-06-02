Former Montana State coach Rob Ash goes south

The winninest coach in Montana State history has found a new job in the SEC. Former Bobcat Coach Rob Ash has been hired by Arkansas to be the Razorback's offensive analyst. During his nine years in Bozeman, Ash's teams won three Big Sky titles, and had four FCS playoff births. He was named FCS Coach of the Year in 2011. Current Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema said he is excited to add Ash to the staff, and that Ash will work closely on various projects.