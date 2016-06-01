MSU introduces new Athletic Director - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

MSU introduces new Athletic Director

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

Fans once again gathered in the SUB Ballroom on the campus of Montana State University as the school celebrated its new athletic director Leon Costello.

"We couldn’t be more excited to be here and be a member of the Montana State family," said Costello. "When we looked around and we came to campus all we got was the passion and the passion really showed through when we were talking to everybody in town and everybody on campus."

Costello comes to MSU from South Dakota State where he served as deputy director of athletics for the Jackrabbits, and the similarities between the schools brings some comfort to the move.

"You know, for me it’s comforting, you know, walking in to a similar situation, for me," said Costello. "Being able to fit and adapt, I think will go very, very quickly."

Costello says one of his main goals is to bring fan energy to all the sports the Cats take part in.

"There’s a lot of passion around here," said Costello. "I know there’s a great, passionate fan base for football. We need to expand that to all of our sports and that’s one thing that we’re going to work very hard on."

Costello ended his time addressing the crowd promising success and a strong team spirit in the athletic department.

"If when we do all of those things, which I know we’re going to do, we’re going to win," said Costello. "And we’re going to win big. We’re going to win championships and we’re going to celebrate those and have a good time. I can’t say thank you enough for the opportunity to be here, to be a leader of this department. But as I told the staff before, it’s not my department, it’s our department and we’re going to do this thing together. I guess the last thing to say is: Go Cats.”

  • College SportsMore>>

  • Cunningham Officially Departs Carroll Men's Basketball

    Cunningham Officially Departs Carroll Men's Basketball

    Thursday, March 22 2018 4:23 PM EDT2018-03-22 20:23:20 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 4:26 PM EDT2018-03-22 20:26:41 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. – Dr. Carson Cunningham has stepped down as the Carroll College Men's Basketball Head Coach and will take the helm as the Head Coach of NCAA Division I University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas. 

    HELENA, Mont. – Dr. Carson Cunningham has stepped down as the Carroll College Men's Basketball Head Coach and will take the helm as the Head Coach of NCAA Division I University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas. 

  • Carroll Track Wraps Up NAIA Indoor Championship

    Carroll Track Wraps Up NAIA Indoor Championship

    Sunday, March 4 2018 5:47 PM EST2018-03-04 22:47:45 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 5:47 PM EST2018-03-04 22:47:45 GMT

    PITTSBURG, Kansas - Chance Hyatt, Samantha Mundel and the women's distance medley relay team earn All-American honors for Carroll College to highlight the final day of the NAIA National Track and Field Championship in Pittsburg, Kansas. 

    PITTSBURG, Kansas - Chance Hyatt, Samantha Mundel and the women's distance medley relay team earn All-American honors for Carroll College to highlight the final day of the NAIA National Track and Field Championship in Pittsburg, Kansas. 

  • Saints WBB Holds On, Advances to Final

    Saints WBB Holds On, Advances to Final

    Sunday, March 4 2018 5:36 PM EST2018-03-04 22:36:27 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 5:36 PM EST2018-03-04 22:36:27 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. – The No. 11 Carroll College women withstood a late rally and held on to top Lewis-Clark State 55-52 and advanced to the Frontier Conference Championship game which will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the PE Center against Rocky Mountain.

    HELENA, Mont. – The No. 11 Carroll College women withstood a late rally and held on to top Lewis-Clark State 55-52 and advanced to the Frontier Conference Championship game which will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the PE Center against Rocky Mountain.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.