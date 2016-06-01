MSU introduces new Athletic Director

Fans once again gathered in the SUB Ballroom on the campus of Montana State University as the school celebrated its new athletic director Leon Costello.

"We couldn’t be more excited to be here and be a member of the Montana State family," said Costello. "When we looked around and we came to campus all we got was the passion and the passion really showed through when we were talking to everybody in town and everybody on campus."

Costello comes to MSU from South Dakota State where he served as deputy director of athletics for the Jackrabbits, and the similarities between the schools brings some comfort to the move.

"You know, for me it’s comforting, you know, walking in to a similar situation, for me," said Costello. "Being able to fit and adapt, I think will go very, very quickly."

Costello says one of his main goals is to bring fan energy to all the sports the Cats take part in.

"There’s a lot of passion around here," said Costello. "I know there’s a great, passionate fan base for football. We need to expand that to all of our sports and that’s one thing that we’re going to work very hard on."

Costello ended his time addressing the crowd promising success and a strong team spirit in the athletic department.

"If when we do all of those things, which I know we’re going to do, we’re going to win," said Costello. "And we’re going to win big. We’re going to win championships and we’re going to celebrate those and have a good time. I can’t say thank you enough for the opportunity to be here, to be a leader of this department. But as I told the staff before, it’s not my department, it’s our department and we’re going to do this thing together. I guess the last thing to say is: Go Cats.”